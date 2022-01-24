Truist Financial Weighs in on TripAdvisor, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRIP)

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) – Truist Financial issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for TripAdvisor in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan anticipates that the travel company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for TripAdvisor’s FY2026 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.85 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.71% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRIP. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TripAdvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $27.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. TripAdvisor has a 1 year low of $23.52 and a 1 year high of $64.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth $1,033,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 294,704 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $8,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,195 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth $547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

