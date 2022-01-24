TrustToken (TRU) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $529,282.00

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. TrustToken has a market capitalization of $50.87 million and approximately $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrustToken has traded flat against the US dollar. One TrustToken coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00042282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006184 BTC.

TrustToken Coin Profile

TRU is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken's official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustToken is truefi.io . TrustToken's official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrustToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

