Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) will report $100.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $106.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $93.54 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation reported sales of $91.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full-year sales of $361.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $359.10 million to $364.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $517.35 million, with estimates ranging from $436.75 million to $557.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $77.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.34 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TNP. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 20.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 132,862.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 104,961 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 44,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 4.1% during the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,207,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,381,000 after acquiring an additional 47,154 shares in the last quarter. 33.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TNP opened at $7.23 on Monday. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.