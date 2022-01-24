TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $74.20

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $74.20 and last traded at $74.20, with a volume of 48 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTEC shares. Morgan Stanley cut TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.01.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $566.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.00 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC)

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

