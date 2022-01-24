Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 31,904 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 782,895 shares.The stock last traded at $14.70 and had previously closed at $15.45.

TRQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. dropped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$13.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.95.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $622.79 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 6.04%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 48.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 162,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 52,997 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 15.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,853 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 6.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 80,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 510.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 91,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 76,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

About Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

