Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) is Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Twilio makes up 7.0% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Twilio worth $39,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 204,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 345.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,668 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Twilio by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $183.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.24 and a 200 day moving average of $318.05. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.95 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $208,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.78, for a total value of $4,266,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,729 shares of company stock valued at $17,203,997. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $392.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.67.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

