Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.34

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.34 and last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 63515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWO. TheStreet raised Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.30. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.74.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 192.07%. The company had revenue of $14.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,956,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729,106 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,182,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,971,000 after buying an additional 3,468,385 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,685,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 6,839.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,922,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,537,000 after buying an additional 1,895,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,889,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,848,000 after buying an additional 1,444,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

