Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Shares Down 3.6%

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) shares were down 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 1,675,099 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 818,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $91.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03.

In related news, insider Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $71,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 600,325 shares of company stock worth $487,462 in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyme Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Tyme Technologies by 169.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 24,735 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Tyme Technologies by 33.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Tyme Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

About Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME)

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

