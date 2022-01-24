Typhoon Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $424,211.45 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last week, Typhoon Network has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Typhoon Network has a total market capitalization of $424,211.45 and $8,162.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Typhoon Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0466 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00049181 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,427.69 or 0.06633461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00056825 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,634.99 or 1.00101966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006456 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,096,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars.

