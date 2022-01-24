U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) will announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.18. U.S. Xpress Enterprises posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $491.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on USX shares. Wolfe Research downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

USX traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $4.66. 404,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,108. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $12.33. The company has a market cap of $235.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average is $7.74.

In other news, insider Jacob Lawson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $102,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan H. Harwell sold 4,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $40,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,920 shares of company stock valued at $322,922 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 92.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2,614.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

