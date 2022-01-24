Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Sets New 12-Month Low at $34.20

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.20 and last traded at $34.20, with a volume of 249576 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.94.

Several analysts have commented on UBER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.19.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average of $42.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 223,135 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after acquiring an additional 63,958 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,010 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 51,144 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,884 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

