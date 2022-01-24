Ubex (UBEX) Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 101.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded up 52.8% against the dollar. One Ubex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubex has a total market cap of $858,399.58 and approximately $301,915.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00011014 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.84 or 0.00295391 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000445 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000112 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

