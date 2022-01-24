UBS Group Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) a €46.00 Price Target

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has been assigned a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($40.91) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.90 ($47.61) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($48.86) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €42.85 ($48.70).

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock traded down €1.16 ($1.32) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €37.16 ($42.23). The company had a trading volume of 125,772 shares. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €31.45 ($35.73) and a 1 year high of €41.88 ($47.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 16.23 and a quick ratio of 16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €36.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is €37.39.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

