UBS Group Reiterates €33.00 Price Target for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2022

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been given a €33.00 ($37.50) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €46.00 ($52.27) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €46.00 ($52.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €40.33 ($45.83).

ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of €17.72 ($20.14) and a twelve month high of €30.76 ($34.95).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.