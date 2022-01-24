Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.27

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.27 and last traded at $15.42, with a volume of 475135 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UDMY shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Udemy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

Get Udemy alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.56.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Udemy Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.