Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.36.

UAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.16 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 target price on Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,005,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,120,000 after purchasing an additional 293,537 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,518,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,621,000 after buying an additional 621,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Under Armour by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,575,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,222,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,892,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,770,000 after buying an additional 146,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Under Armour by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,996,000 after buying an additional 731,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $18.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.16. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $17.16 and a 52-week high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

