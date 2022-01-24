Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Hits One Day Volume of $49,098.00 (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market cap of $8.23 million and approximately $49,098.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00049019 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,377.23 or 0.06621330 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00057292 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,869.84 or 0.99908902 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006506 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

