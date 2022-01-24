UniCrypt Price Hits $463.94 on Exchanges (UNCX)

UniCrypt (CURRENCY:UNCX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. UniCrypt has a total market capitalization of $12.75 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniCrypt coin can currently be bought for $463.94 or 0.01384745 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UniCrypt has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008042 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.73 or 0.00249900 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014338 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006218 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000904 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001730 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00007182 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002202 BTC.

UniCrypt Profile

UniCrypt is a coin. It launched on March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 27,484 coins. UniCrypt’s official website is unicrypt.network . UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for UniCrypt is medium.com/@hello_89425

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

