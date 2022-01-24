Unifty (NIF) One Day Volume Tops $2.91 Million

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last week, Unifty has traded 49.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unifty has a total market capitalization of $33.23 million and $2.91 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifty coin can now be bought for about $18.34 or 0.00053390 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00048889 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,234.46 or 0.06503092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00057435 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,217.34 or 0.99584811 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006581 BTC.

Unifty was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,811,267 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

