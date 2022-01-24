Unilever (NYSE:UL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 373,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 6,814,328 shares.The stock last traded at $53.07 and had previously closed at $49.31.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.33.
Unilever Company Profile (NYSE:UL)
Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.
