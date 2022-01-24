Unilever (NYSE:UL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 373,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 6,814,328 shares.The stock last traded at $53.07 and had previously closed at $49.31.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Get Unilever alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 309.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 134.3% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 100.5% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile (NYSE:UL)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.