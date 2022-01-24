Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €35.50 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Uniper (ETR:UN01) received a €35.50 ($40.34) price target from research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on UN01. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($39.77) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.50 ($40.34) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($38.64) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €36.00 ($40.91) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €35.80 ($40.68).

Shares of ETR UN01 traded down €0.87 ($0.99) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €39.49 ($44.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Uniper has a one year low of €28.54 ($32.43) and a one year high of €42.45 ($48.24). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €40.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is €36.74.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

