uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Sold by International Biotechnology Trust PLC

International Biotechnology Trust PLC cut its holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 133,306 shares during the quarter. uniQure makes up approximately 1.4% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned 0.39% of uniQure worth $5,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of uniQure by 489.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of uniQure by 515.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 104.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get uniQure alerts:

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $167,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QURE traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.56. 3,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,507. The company has a current ratio of 14.16, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $811.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. uniQure has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $40.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.18.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. uniQure had a net margin of 64.09% and a return on equity of 75.59%. uniQure’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that uniQure will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

About uniQure

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE).

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.