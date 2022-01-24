Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.66

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.66 and last traded at $17.66, with a volume of 1242 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.46.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.45.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Unisys had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 47.46%. The company had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Denise K. Fletcher sold 19,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $381,151.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lee D. Roberts purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 41,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Unisys in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Unisys by 97.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 123,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 60,848 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Unisys by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 588,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,792,000 after purchasing an additional 19,034 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Unisys by 21.2% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,260,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,694,000 after purchasing an additional 220,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Company Profile (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

