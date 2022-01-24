United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Sees Large Volume Increase

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 325,735 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 8,026,700 shares.The stock last traded at $10.78 and had previously closed at $10.88.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average of $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $55.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. United Microelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 367,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 8.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 2.5% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 71,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

