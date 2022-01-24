United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Boosted by Wimmer Associates 1 LLC

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.4% of Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,108,000 after purchasing an additional 15,888 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $321,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 89.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 148,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,897,000 after purchasing an additional 70,009 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.8% in the second quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $199.10. 33,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,692. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $173.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.07.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

