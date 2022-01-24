UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Increased by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,551 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.8% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $31,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,449,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,665 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $680,292,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 205.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,783 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 311.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,389 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,831,807,000 after acquiring an additional 838,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.04.

NYSE:UNH traded down $7.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $453.50. 58,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,848,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $509.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $470.37 and a 200 day moving average of $438.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

