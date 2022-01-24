Universal Electronics Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Universal Electronics in a research report issued on Friday, January 21st. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

UEIC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

Shares of Universal Electronics stock opened at $35.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.70 million, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.18. Universal Electronics has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $65.02.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $155.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.07 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

