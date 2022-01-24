UnlimitedIP (UIP) Achieves Market Cap of $1.58 Million

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $20,819.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UnlimitedIP alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00041311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Coin Profile

UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,539,985,525 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

UnlimitedIP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UnlimitedIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnlimitedIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.