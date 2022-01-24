UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Stock Price Down 10.2%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) dropped 10.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.23. Approximately 229,885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,649,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.60 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UP Fintech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.47.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40. The stock has a market cap of $702.09 million, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 11.45%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,285,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,792,000 after purchasing an additional 79,895 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,512,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 670.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,620,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,965,000 after buying an additional 1,410,234 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 8.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,301,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,785,000 after buying an additional 98,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 588.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,493,000 after buying an additional 1,105,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

