Upfiring (UFR) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded up 47.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 24th. Upfiring has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and $5.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Upfiring has traded up 163% against the US dollar. One Upfiring coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Upfiring alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.64 or 0.00273087 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000115 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005921 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000915 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.84 or 0.01171861 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring Profile

Upfiring is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Upfiring

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Upfiring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Upfiring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.