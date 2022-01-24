Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.79

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.79 and last traded at $23.80, with a volume of 16391 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.17.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -100.68 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.13.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $228,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $31,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,302 shares of company stock valued at $11,579,068 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Upwork during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 101.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 54.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

