Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Trading Up 3%

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) shares were up 3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.51 and last traded at $27.20. Approximately 30,932 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,041,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.42.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on URBN shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.93.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 68.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

