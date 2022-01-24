US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Repligen were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Repligen by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,894,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $976,947,000 after purchasing an additional 32,003 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Repligen by 33.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,362,000 after purchasing an additional 435,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Repligen by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,698,000 after purchasing an additional 121,266 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 1,982.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 40.3% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,736,000 after purchasing an additional 291,789 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

RGEN stock opened at $183.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 87.53 and a beta of 0.78. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $162.29 and a 12 month high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.97 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.88.

In related news, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.20, for a total transaction of $474,089.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $4,804,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,400 shares of company stock worth $6,296,277. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.