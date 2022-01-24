US Bancorp DE Buys 4,827 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,489 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.07% of MasTec worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in MasTec by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in MasTec by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $88.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.18. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.77 and a 52 week high of $122.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.94.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.56.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

