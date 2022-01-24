UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.02

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 1324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USER shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.70.

Get UserTesting alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.