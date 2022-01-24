Utrust Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Utrust coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000591 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a market cap of $98.51 million and approximately $12.51 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded down 39.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Utrust Profile

Utrust (UTK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Utrust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

