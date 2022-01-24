V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in V.F. by 49.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 9.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 87.0% in the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 83,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 39,066 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in V.F. by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,781,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,183,000 after purchasing an additional 100,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in V.F. by 27.5% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 26,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Shares of VFC stock opened at $68.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.30. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $65.34 and a 52 week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. William Blair lowered shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.