Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Trading Down 11.5%

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) shares were down 11.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.55 and last traded at $5.69. Approximately 3,044 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 37,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valens Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.95.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Valens Semiconductor will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $4,695,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $1,849,000. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $740,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $318,000. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

