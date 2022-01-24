Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Holdings Boosted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 37.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 29.3% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 131,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,300,000 after acquiring an additional 29,899 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 110,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 44,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy stock opened at $79.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $86.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.56.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -359.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

