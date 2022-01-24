Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Holdings Decreased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,205 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $17,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 82.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,583,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,841 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $548,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,800 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $339,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,298 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,094,000 after acquiring an additional 703,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,380,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $379,682,000 after buying an additional 697,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

Valero Energy stock opened at $79.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.44 and a 200-day moving average of $71.56. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -359.63%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

