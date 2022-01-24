Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Down 10.3%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN)’s stock price traded down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.10 and last traded at $31.70. 1,825 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 134,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.35.

VALN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Valneva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Get Valneva alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Valneva during the 3rd quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth about $659,000. 0.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.