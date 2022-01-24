Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Acquires New Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Entegris by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Entegris by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Entegris by 5.5% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 5.4% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 5.5% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $2,789,696.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,133 shares of company stock worth $5,104,353. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $120.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.50 and a 12 month high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.55 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

