Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Buys Shares of 16,898 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,000. Waste Management makes up about 1.5% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,945,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,896,165,000 after purchasing an additional 155,142 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,534,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,411,309,000 after purchasing an additional 354,130 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,701,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,135 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,566,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $980,769,000 after purchasing an additional 276,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $885,143,000 after purchasing an additional 150,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM opened at $149.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $168.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

