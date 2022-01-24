Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 353.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,857 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 15,478 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 2.1% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $141,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 35.8% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 10.4% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $88,637,000 after purchasing an additional 47,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 20.2% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.96.

Walt Disney stock opened at $135.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $135.09 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.16 and a 200-day moving average of $167.85.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

