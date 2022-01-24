Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Invests $2.22 Million in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,000. Cigna accounts for approximately 1.4% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,909,697,000 after buying an additional 786,502 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Cigna by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,332,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,468,529,000 after purchasing an additional 141,901 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Cigna by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,907,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,382 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,146,000 after buying an additional 34,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,906,905 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,280,000 after acquiring an additional 162,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $236.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.81%.

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.83.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

