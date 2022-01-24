Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Purchases Shares of 5,380 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $338.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $270.62 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The firm has a market cap of $113.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 40.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

