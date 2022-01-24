Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Sells 79,782 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 79,782 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in General Electric by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,623,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after acquiring an additional 186,081 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 6.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 89,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in General Electric by 112.8% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 22,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 11,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

GE opened at $94.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.72. The company has a market capitalization of $104.21 billion, a PE ratio of -185.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a 1 year low of $85.12 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.13.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

