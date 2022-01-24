Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Trading 3.5% Higher

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)’s stock price traded up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.47 and last traded at $14.39. 2,432 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 386,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $793.90 million, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.14.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 46,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $739,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3,824.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

