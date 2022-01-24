VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.30

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.30 and last traded at $21.55, with a volume of 227887 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.01.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.18.

Get VanEck Vectors Russia ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSX. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1,473.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,941,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,594 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,352,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,104,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,999,000 after purchasing an additional 682,015 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $18,950,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the third quarter worth $15,160,000.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.