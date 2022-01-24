VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 48,735 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 309,863 shares.The stock last traded at $19.07 and had previously closed at $19.84.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 879,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,276,000 after purchasing an additional 335,455 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 655,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,631,000 after purchasing an additional 78,370 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,059,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 300,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,240,000 after buying an additional 83,964 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 289,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 50,736 shares during the period.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

